Gas Market Cap Achieves $87.99 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Gas coin can now be purchased for about $8.69 or 0.00013416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gas has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $87.99 million and approximately $11.44 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

