Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Stake Trimmed by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,924 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 245.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter.

GTES opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.63. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.71.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

