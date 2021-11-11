GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GEAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $40.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

