GenesisX (XGS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $20.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 24.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. GenesisX has a market cap of $62,603.69 and $20.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,061,988 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

