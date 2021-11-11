Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 111,224.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,602 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,841,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Gentex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.54.

Shares of GNTX opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

