Genus (LON:GNS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,368.29

Genus plc (LON:GNS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,368.29 ($70.14) and traded as high as GBX 5,605 ($73.23). Genus shares last traded at GBX 5,470 ($71.47), with a volume of 46,754 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,571.43 ($72.79).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,588.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,368.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of £3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 21.70 ($0.28) dividend. This is a boost from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Genus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.42%.

In other news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,280 ($68.98), for a total value of £188,179.20 ($245,857.33).

About Genus (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

