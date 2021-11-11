GeoDB (GEO) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 10th. One GeoDB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $57,589.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00052942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.19 or 0.00221848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00091820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB (GEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 349,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,535,915 coins. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoDB

