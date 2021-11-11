Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 886,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KODK. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,844,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,262,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,192,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 415,074 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 378,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 163,602 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 160,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KODK stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $14.18.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 36.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

