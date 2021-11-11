Geode Capital Management LLC Has $6.74 Million Stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Sierra Bancorp worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 167.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 117,786 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 35.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 188,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 49,907 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 11.3% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 197,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

BSRR opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $411.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.83 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

