Geode Capital Management LLC Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPAA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 449.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $55,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.68. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

