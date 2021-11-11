Geode Capital Management LLC Has $7.30 Million Stake in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.18% of Mesa Air Group worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1,057.1% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,616,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,303,971 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,814,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after buying an additional 272,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 159.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 198,845 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group stock opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $312.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.89.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $125.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MESA shares. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

