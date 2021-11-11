Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 504,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 12.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 181,098 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 505.7% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:LILA opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.38. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.