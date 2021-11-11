Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gitlab has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Get Gitlab alerts:

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $128.66 on Monday. Gitlab has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $137.00.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 325,000 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.