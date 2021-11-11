Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GTLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gitlab has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Get Gitlab alerts:

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $128.66 on Monday. Gitlab has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $137.00.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.