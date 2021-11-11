Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) & Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ: GLBZ) is one of 319 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Glen Burnie Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Glen Burnie Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Glen Burnie Bancorp Competitors 2152 8873 7155 503 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 1.23%. Given Glen Burnie Bancorp’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Glen Burnie Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 25.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glen Burnie Bancorp 17.06% 7.10% 0.58% Glen Burnie Bancorp Competitors 28.55% 12.44% 1.27%

Risk and Volatility

Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glen Burnie Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Glen Burnie Bancorp $14.68 million $1.67 million 13.51 Glen Burnie Bancorp Competitors $1.22 billion $208.71 million 12.68

Glen Burnie Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp. Glen Burnie Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Glen Burnie Bancorp competitors beat Glen Burnie Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans. It also offers various ancillary products and services, which include safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machines, telephone banking, and customer call center services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Glen Burnie, MD.

