Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of NYSE GMRE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.78. 572,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,347. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.87, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.59. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 90,261 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 39.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 94,183 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 6.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 35,872 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 19.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 18.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

