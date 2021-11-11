Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.73

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 2579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.59.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 546.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.9% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,976,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,747,000 after acquiring an additional 138,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 25.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 85,743 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 471.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 3.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

