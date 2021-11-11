GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. GoHealth updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GOCO traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $4.70. 9,215,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,105. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17. GoHealth has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $16.37.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GOCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.94.

In related news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 24,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $113,302.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 277,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brandon M. Cruz bought 78,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $365,488.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,655.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 277,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,981 in the last three months. 33.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GoHealth stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,498 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of GoHealth worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.