Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Down to $6.37

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.37, but opened at $6.16. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 17,039 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. HSBC raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.51.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.