Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Gold Resource stock opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

