Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Golden Minerals from $1.07 to $1.03 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

AUMN stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38,753 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Golden Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 346,893 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

