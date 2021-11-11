Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 87.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,218 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Insight Enterprises worth $14,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $104,962,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 22.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,790,000 after buying an additional 122,291 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $12,045,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,483,000 after buying an additional 98,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 1,019.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 63,516 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,576.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $315,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,797. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $104.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

