Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $13.74 Million Position in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in So-Young International were worth $13,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in So-Young International by 18,951.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in So-Young International in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in So-Young International by 51.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in So-Young International in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of So-Young International by 9.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 64,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SY stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. So-Young International Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71 and a beta of 0.34.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 2.09%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

About So-Young International

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

