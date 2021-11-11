Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,402 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Maximus worth $15,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 6.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $518,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $481,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,595 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMS opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.76. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.65 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

