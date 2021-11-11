Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.92

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.92 and last traded at C$6.95, with a volume of 188255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.96.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81. The company has a market cap of C$511.39 million and a PE ratio of -66.29.

About Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD)

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.