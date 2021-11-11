Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $2,865,759.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $2,865,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $134.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.64, a P/E/G ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.80.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,713,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after acquiring an additional 434,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,496,000 after acquiring an additional 171,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 258,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after acquiring an additional 167,332 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

