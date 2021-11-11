GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) were up 9.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 146,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,068,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.09.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $644,591.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,050.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $2,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,243.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 674,390 shares of company stock worth $6,499,525. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in GoPro by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 83,263 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 760,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 313,906 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in GoPro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,691,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoPro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,689,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,432,000. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

