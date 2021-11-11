GoWithMi (GMAT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $70,814.00

GoWithMi (CURRENCY:GMAT) traded up 44.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 10th. GoWithMi has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $70,814.00 worth of GoWithMi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoWithMi coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoWithMi has traded up 47.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00052610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.82 or 0.00216732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00091332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

GoWithMi Profile

GoWithMi (CRYPTO:GMAT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. GoWithMi’s total supply is 14,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,723,550,000 coins. GoWithMi’s official website is www.gowithmi.com . GoWithMi’s official Twitter account is @GoWithMi_GL

According to CryptoCompare, “GoWithMi is building a complete decentralized location-based services (DLBS) infrastructure. It aims to provide a complete trusted geospatial value exchange service for large-scale commerce from data, computing, personal terminal to commercial ecological, and making value flows multidimensional, safer and smarter, complement the last key component of the blockchain to empower the real economy application. GoWithMi's geospatial consensus ecological network consists of geospatial consensus data production, spatial computing power network, self-organizing geospatial asset node, and business application sharing support platform. Integrated DLBS, super oracle, and consensus map platform, based on the algorithm consensus to motivate participation and achieve benefit for everyone, cross-chain supports all blockchain platforms, one-stop support for all applications that retrieval location-based services, enables offline business to leap into the new era of programmable business, and enters an on-chain and off-chain Turing's complete self-circulation business ecology. “

