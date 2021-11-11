Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.88

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.88 and traded as high as C$1.10. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 750,506 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$1.50 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$400.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.