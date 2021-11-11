Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Granite Construction.
Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Granite Construction by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.
GVA stock opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 70.98 and a beta of 1.45.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.14%.
About Granite Construction
Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.
