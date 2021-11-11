Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Granite Construction by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

GVA stock opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 70.98 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.14%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

