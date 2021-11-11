Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,158. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.56. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $39.11.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTBIF. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

