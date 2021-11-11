Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) PT Lowered to C$23.75

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) had its target price lowered by analysts at Clarus Securities from C$26.00 to C$23.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GBNH. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$21.25 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.35.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Shares of Greenbrook TMS stock opened at $6.69 on Thursday. Greenbrook TMS has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,412,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 23.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.