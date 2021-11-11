Greene County Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Greene County Bancorp has increased its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:GCBC opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $299.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.41. Greene County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $38.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greene County Bancorp stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Greene County Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.