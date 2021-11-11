Gretchen Teichgraeber Sells 2,000 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gretchen Teichgraeber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Forrester Research alerts:

On Thursday, September 2nd, Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 500 shares of Forrester Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $24,000.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 300 shares of Forrester Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $13,800.00.

FORR opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.80.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Forrester Research by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FORR shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.