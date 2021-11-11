Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Griffon posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Griffon.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of GFF stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Griffon has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,364,000 after purchasing an additional 80,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Griffon by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,407,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $138,597,000 after purchasing an additional 138,958 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,288,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,666,000 after buying an additional 252,144 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Griffon by 11.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,915,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,056,000 after purchasing an additional 202,855 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Griffon by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,262,000 after buying an additional 298,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

