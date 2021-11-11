Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,080. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -0.18.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $47,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $150,500. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,938,000 after acquiring an additional 253,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,852,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,372,000 after acquiring an additional 327,834 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,383 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth $104,570,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,984,000 after purchasing an additional 521,358 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

