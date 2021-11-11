Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.
Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,080. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -0.18.
In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $47,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $150,500. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,938,000 after acquiring an additional 253,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,852,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,372,000 after acquiring an additional 327,834 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,383 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth $104,570,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,984,000 after purchasing an additional 521,358 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
