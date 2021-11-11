Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Trading 12.5% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)’s share price traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $26.45 and last traded at $26.05. 18,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,002,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GO. TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,162.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $150,500. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,938,000 after purchasing an additional 253,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,852,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,372,000 after purchasing an additional 327,834 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,383 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,570,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after purchasing an additional 521,358 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.65.

About Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

