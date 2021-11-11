Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Haemonetics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.400-$2.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.65 EPS.

NYSE HAE opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haemonetics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.35% of Haemonetics worth $45,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HAE shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

