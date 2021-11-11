Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) PT Set at €11.00 by Warburg Research

Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Hamborner REIT in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of HAB opened at €9.01 ($10.60) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.49 million and a P/E ratio of 36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Hamborner REIT has a 52 week low of €8.28 ($9.74) and a 52 week high of €9.55 ($11.24).

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

