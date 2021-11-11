Hamster Trading 44.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Hamster has a market capitalization of $59.07 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hamster has traded down 44.3% against the US dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00073697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00073612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00096670 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,697.93 or 0.07197024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,266.97 or 0.99986212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00039972 BTC.

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars.

