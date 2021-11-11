Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$67.50

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$60.50 to C$67.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 41.21% from the company’s current price.
HDI has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hardwoods Distribution currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.08.
TSE HDI opened at C$47.80 on Tuesday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$23.10 and a 1 year high of C$49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.86.
Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
