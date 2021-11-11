Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$67.50

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$60.50 to C$67.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 41.21% from the company’s current price.

HDI has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hardwoods Distribution currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.08.

TSE HDI opened at C$47.80 on Tuesday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$23.10 and a 1 year high of C$49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.86.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$415.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$394.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

