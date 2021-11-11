Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Sells $108,100.00 in Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $108,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HLIT opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 174.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Harmonic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harmonic by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Harmonic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Harmonic by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Harmonic by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

