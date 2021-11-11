Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,250. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 185.26 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

HRMY has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $416,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $898,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,231. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 101.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 64,929 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

