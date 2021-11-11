Hathor (HTR) Trading Up 66.7% Over Last Week

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 11th. In the last week, Hathor has traded 66.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hathor has a market cap of $253.34 million and approximately $15.81 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002156 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00074368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00073463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00097111 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,676.77 or 0.07197615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,790.08 or 0.99712802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00041839 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.