Haven Protocol Price Up 71.3% Over Last Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $204.60 million and $10.49 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 71.3% higher against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.81 or 0.00021273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,902.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,742.16 or 0.07306565 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.04 or 0.00402197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $674.99 or 0.01040006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00087969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.79 or 0.00412607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.42 or 0.00276441 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.72 or 0.00323122 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,819,213 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

