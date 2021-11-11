Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $25.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98. Hayward has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hayward will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $126,932.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 133,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $3,336,334.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 682,173 shares of company stock worth $15,729,944 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hayward by 654.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hayward by 1,791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

