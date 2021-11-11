Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.
Shares of Hayward stock opened at $25.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98. Hayward has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $26.82.
In other news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $126,932.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 133,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $3,336,334.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 682,173 shares of company stock worth $15,729,944 in the last ninety days.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hayward by 654.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hayward by 1,791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.
About Hayward
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
