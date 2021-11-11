HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Small Pharma (CVE:DMT)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of DMT stock opened at C$0.53 on Monday. Small Pharma has a 1 year low of C$0.25 and a 1 year high of C$1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$168.43 million and a PE ratio of -2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40.

Get Small Pharma alerts:

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company that develops a rapid-acting antidepressant to treat patients with depression. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.