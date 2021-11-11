HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GoldMining (TSE:GOLD)

GoldMining (TSE:GOLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$6.30 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 244.26% from the company’s previous close.
GOLD opened at C$1.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$274.03 million and a PE ratio of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.61. GoldMining has a 1-year low of C$1.40 and a 1-year high of C$3.23.
About GoldMining
