HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GoldMining (TSE:GOLD)

GoldMining (TSE:GOLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$6.30 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 244.26% from the company’s previous close.

GOLD opened at C$1.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$274.03 million and a PE ratio of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.61. GoldMining has a 1-year low of C$1.40 and a 1-year high of C$3.23.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

