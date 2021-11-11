HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Phillip G. Billington Sells 8,252 Shares

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $245.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.47 and a 12 month high of $263.92. The stock has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

