HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HCI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.25.

HCI Group stock opened at $124.03 on Monday. HCI Group has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $139.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.06. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.76.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HCI Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 833.9% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

